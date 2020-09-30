New
Verizon Fios · 2 hrs ago
Verizon Fios 400/400 Internet w/ 12 Months of Disney+, 6 Months of Hulu
$60 per month

Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 400/400 Mbps Internet bundled with 12 months of Disney+ and 6 months of Hulu for $59.99 per month. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

  • Disney+ free for 12 months ($6.99/mo. after)
  • Hulu free for 6 months ($5.99/mo. after)
  • Save another $20/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless.
  • Expires 9/30/2020
