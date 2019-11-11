New
Verizon Fios 300/300 Internet
$60 per month w/ $100 Visa GC

Last chance - Expires 11/11/19: Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 300/300 Mbps Internet with a $100 Visa Prepaid Gift Card for $59.99 per month for two years. (Auto pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

  • standard setup charge is waived, a $99 value
  • switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee
  • Expires 11/11/2019
