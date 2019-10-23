Personalize your DealNews Experience
Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 300/300 Mbps Internet with a $100 Visa Prepaid Gift Card for $59.99 per month for two years. (Auto pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios
