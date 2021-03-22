sponsored
Verizon Fios · 1 hr ago
$40 per month
Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 200/200 Mbps Internet bundled with 3 months of Discovery+ for $39.99 per month. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios
Tips
- Alternatively, you can choose 3 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now instead of the Discovery+.
Features
- Discovery+ for 3 months (then, $6.99/mo. after)
- Save another $10/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless.
Details
exclusive
Fastestvpn · 3 wks ago
FastestVPN Lifetime Plan w/ 15 Logins & Internxt 2TB Cloud Storage
$16 $20
A DealNews exclusive!
Save an extra $4 when you apply code "special2020." That's a total savings of $604 off the list price. Buy Now at Fastestvpn
Features
- P2P optimized servers
- internet kill switch
- free malware protection
- free NAT firewall
- free adblocker
- 256-bit AES encryption
