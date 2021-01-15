New
Verizon Fios · 51 mins ago
Verizon Fios 200/200 Internet w/ 3 Months of Discovery+
$40 per month

Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 200/200 Mbps Internet bundled with 3 months of Discovery+ for $39.99 per month. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

Tips
  • Alternatively, you can choose 3 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now instead of the Discovery+.
Features
  • Discovery+ for 3 months (then, $6.99/mo. after)
  • Save another $10/mo. when you combine with Unlimited Wireless.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Computer Services Verizon Fios
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register