Verizon Fios 100/100 Internet w/ 12 Months of Disney+
$40 per month

Last chance - Expiring 01/08/20: Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 100/100 Mbps Internet Service bundled with 12 months of Disney+ for $39.99 per month. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios

  • no annual contract
  • standard setup charge is waived, a $99 value
  • switch to Fios and get out of your contract with up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee
  • Expires 1/8/2020
