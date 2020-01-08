Personalize your DealNews Experience
Last chance - Expiring 01/08/20: Verizon offers its Verizon Fios 100/100 Mbps Internet Service bundled with 12 months of Disney+ for $39.99 per month. (Auto Pay is required.) Shop Now at Verizon Fios
