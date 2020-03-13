Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 51 mins ago
Vera Wang Women's Embrace 3-Piece Perfume Bundle
$49 $55
free shipping

That's of $71 off list and the best price we could find. Spring is in the air, so why not smell like it? Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • three 1-oz. bottles
  • Rose Buds and Vanilla fragrance
  • Periwinkle and Iris fragrance
  • Green Tea and Pear Blossom fragrance
Details
Comments
  • Code "VERAWNG"
