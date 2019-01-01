Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Vera Bradley · 42 mins ago
Vera Bradley Semi-Annual Sale
Extra 50% off sale items
free shipping w/ $75

Save on a variety of items, including purses, backpacks, luggage and more. Shop Now at Vera Bradley

Tips
  • Prices are as marked.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Handbags Vera Bradley Vera Bradley
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register