Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's a $14 low and a great price for such a handbag from Vera Bradley in general. Buy Now at Vera Bradley
Save on a huge selection of handbags, makeup, clothing, shoes, and more. It includes women's, men's, and kids' styles, as well as home and kitchen items. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Take half off shoes and handbags from Jessica Simpson, Vince Camuto, Sole Society, Lucky Brand, and more with coupon code "BESTSPRING". Shop Now at DSW
Wallets start at $12, clutches at $25, and watches at $39. Shop Now at Fossil
You'll pay at least $23 more everywhere else. Buy Now at Coach
An in-cart discount puts it $23 below our December mention, $50 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Vera Bradley
This discount stacks with some already impressive markdowns. After it, tote bags start at $5 and crossbody bags at $12. Shop Now at Vera Bradley
Sign In or Register