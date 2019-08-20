New
Vera Bradley · 1 hr ago
Vera Bradley Outlet Sale: 30% off
Extra 30% off
free shipping

Vera Bradley Outlet takes an extra 30% off a selection of its bags and accessories. (You'll need to enter an email address to access the sale. The discount applies automatically in cart.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now

↑ less
Buy from Vera Bradley
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Store Events Vera Bradley
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register