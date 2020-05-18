Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Vera Bradley · 49 mins ago
Vera Bradley Online Outlet Sale
Extra 30% off
free shipping

This discount stacks with some already impressive markdowns. After it, tote bags start at $5 and crossbody bags at $12. Shop Now at Vera Bradley

Tips
  • Enter your email; discount applies at checkout.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/18/2020
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Vera Bradley
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register