Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Vera Bradley · 1 hr ago
Vera Bradley Mini Notebook with Pocket
$6 $12
$8 shipping

It's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Vera Bradley

Tips
Features
  • available in Beary Merry
  • measures 6" x 8.25"
  • 160 college-ruled perforated sheets
  • interior pocket
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Supplies Vera Bradley Vera Bradley
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register