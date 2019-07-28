- Create an Account or Login
Ending today, Vera Bradley Online Outlet offers the Vera Bradley Iconic Weekender Travel Bag in several colors (Paisley Stripes pictured) for $59. (You may have to enter your email address to access the Outlet.) In-cart, it drops to $35.40. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago (which required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $22 today. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Black or Maritime/Black for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $23 less than buying from High Sierra direct.
Update: The price has increased to $17.99. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
Amazon offers the American Tourister 5-Piece Softside Luggage Set in Black for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
