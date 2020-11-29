New
Vera Bradley · 1 hr ago
Vera Bradley Cyber Monday Sale
50% off sale styles, 30% off full-priced styles
free shipping

Save 30% off full priced styles (including new arrivals) and 50% off sale styles, landing major discounts of handbags, blankets, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Vera Bradley

Tips
  • These dicsounts apply in cart.
  • Pictured is the Vera Bradley RFID Little Hipster for $56 ($24 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/2/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Store Events Vera Bradley
Women's Cyber Monday Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register