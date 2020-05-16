Open Offer in New Tab
Vera Bradley · 50 mins ago
Vera Bradley Cozy Life Throw Blanket
$20 $28
free shipping

An in-cart discount puts it $23 below our December mention, $50 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Vera Bradley

Tips
  • It's available in Beary Merry.
  • You'll need to enter your email address to access the product page.
Features
  • measures 50" x 72"
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
