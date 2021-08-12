Venus Women's Surplice Maxi Dress for $30

Venus · 18 hrs ago
$30 $39
free shipping w/ $75
Coupon code "SAVEBIG21" cuts it to $12 off list price. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Blush.
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
Venus · 18 hrs ago
Venus Women's Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress
$36 $40
free shipping w/ $75
Apply code "SAVEBIG21" to save $23 off the list price. Buy Now at Venus
- In Black & Green or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $75 or more.
Forever 21 · 5 days ago
Forever 21 Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress
$8.50 $10
free shipping w/ $50
Apply coupon code "BMSM15" for a total of $11 off list. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Available in Small or Medium.
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $5.95.
Nordstrom Rack · 3 wks ago
Dresses at Nordstrom Rack
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $89
Save on over 4,000 styles, with prices starting from $6. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
- Pictured is the Abound Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress for $11.23 ($9 off)
Belk · 13 hrs ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Crepe Fit and Flare Dress
$31 $125
free shipping w/ $49
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Beach Yellow in sizes 2 to 14
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or spend $49 to get free shipping.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Sleeveless Belted Shirtdress
$23 $80
free shipping w/ $25
That's a $67 low. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Skye Cap or Tannin at this price.
- Pad your order a few bucks to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
Venus · 3 days ago
Venus Women's Cold Shoulder Sweatshirt
$12 $13
free shipping w/ $75
Apply coupon code "SAVEBIG21 " to save $22 off the list price. Buy Now at Venus
- In Red Multi.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $75 or more.
Venus · 15 hrs ago
Venus Women's High Waist Active Leggings
$9.89 $39
free shipping w/ $75
Apply coupon code "SAVEBIG21" to save $29 off list price. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Olive Multi at this price.
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
Venus · 3 days ago
Venus Sale
Extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $75
Apply coupon code "XWEB2180914", or "SAVEBIG21" for extra savings sitewide, including sale items. Shop Now at Venus
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Venus · 16 hrs ago
Venus Women's Lace Trim Utility Jacket
$36 $54
free shipping w/ $75
Apply coupon code "SAVEBIG21" to save $18 off list price. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Olive.
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
