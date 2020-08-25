It's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Apply coupon code "XWEB2009912" to yield free shipping. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Black or Multi.
- knee-length
- 34" from top edge
- poly/elastane
Apply coupon code "BALL" for a savings of $47 off the list price. Buy Now at Lands' End
- Available in Bright Rose Tie Dye in regular sizes and petite sizes and Cabana Blue Tie Dye in petite sizes.
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.
Save on over 20 styles, marked 50% off. Shop Now at Maurices
- Click "Clearance Dresses" in the left sidebar, or scroll down to find the Dresses section, to see this sale.
Even with the shipping charge, you're saving $32 on a cheap closet staple. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Black or Acai
- If your order totals $100 or more, you'll get free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Black Seaside Swirls Print pictured).
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
That's $4 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $36 off list. Buy Now at Venus
- In Dainty Floral/Slate (size XS only) or Simple Stripe/Marigold (size XS to M).
Save on hundreds of discounted items, including accessories, swimwear, and cocktail dresses.
Update: Apply coupon code "XWEB2009912" to yield free shipping. Shop Now at Venus
There are hundreds of discounted items from accessories, to swimwear to cocktails dresses. Prices start at $4. Shop Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register