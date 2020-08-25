New
Venus · 18 mins ago
$19 $39
$8 shipping
It's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Black or Multi.
- knee-length
- 34" from top edge
- poly/elastane
Related Offers
Lands' End · 1 day ago
Lands' End Women's Cap-Sleeve Surplice Wrap Fit-and-Flare Printed Dress
$13 $33
free shipping w/ $75
Apply coupon code "BALL" for a savings of $47 off the list price. Buy Now at Lands' End
- Available in Bright Rose Tie Dye in regular sizes and petite sizes and Cabana Blue Tie Dye in petite sizes.
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.
Maurices · 1 mo ago
Maurices Clearance
Dresses from $17
free shipping
Save on over 20 styles, marked 50% off. Shop Now at Maurices
- Click "Clearance Dresses" in the left sidebar, or scroll down to find the Dresses section, to see this sale.
Nordstrom Rack · 2 wks ago
Socialite Women's Scallop Trim Bodycon Dress
$8 $40
$8 shipping
Even with the shipping charge, you're saving $32 on a cheap closet staple. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Black or Acai
- If your order totals $100 or more, you'll get free shipping
Columbia · 1 wk ago
Columbia Women's PFG Freezer Maxi Dress
$35 $60
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Black Seaside Swirls Print pictured).
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Venus · 2 wks ago
Versatility by Venus Women's Reversible Swimsuit
$13 $49
$8 shipping
That's $4 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $36 off list. Buy Now at Venus
- In Dainty Floral/Slate (size XS only) or Simple Stripe/Marigold (size XS to M).
Venus · 3 wks ago
Venus Sale
at least 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
There are hundreds of discounted items from accessories, to swimwear to cocktails dresses. Prices start at $4. Shop Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
