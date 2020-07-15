New
Venus · 56 mins ago
$8 $32
$8 shipping
That's a buck under our mention from last week, and $24 off list price. Buy Now at Venus
Tips
- Available in XS to XL in Orange at this price.
Details
Comments
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Lulus · 2 wks ago
Lulus Women's Have Heart Halter Midi Dress
$19 $64
$5 shipping
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- This is a final sale item. No returns or exchanges are accepted.
- Available at this price in Mauve Pink. (Terra Cotta is available for a few dollars more.)
Maurices · 1 wk ago
Maurices Clearance
Dresses from $17
free shipping
Save on over 20 styles, marked 50% off. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Click "Clearance Dresses" in the left sidebar, or scroll down to find the Dresses section, to see this sale.
Lulus · 1 wk ago
Lulus Women's Sweet Expectations Ruffled Mini Dress
$25 $49
$5 shipping
It's $24 under list price and it's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- Available in Emerald Green.
- This is a final sale item. No returns or exchanges are accepted.
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
By Artisan Women's Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
$12 $80
free shipping w/ $49
That's $68 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Available in three colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Shipping adds $8.95, or score free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Venus · 6 days ago
Venus Summer Sale
Up to 70% off + $40 GC w/ $100
Tops start at $13, dresses at $20, and jeans at $16. Shop Now at Venus
Tips
- get a $40 gift card with orders of $100 or more via coupon "SPLASH" (You'll receive the gift card by email after purchase; it can be used on a future order)
- bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more via "FS75" (although it doesn't stack with the gift card coupon.)
Venus · 6 days ago
Versatility by Venus Women's Reversible Swimsuit
$17 $49
$8 shipping
It's $32 under list price. Buy Now at Venus
Tips
- In Dainty Floral/Slate or Simple Stripe/Marigold
