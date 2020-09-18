With free shipping via coupon code "EVERGAGE917", that's a $32 savings. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Denim Multi.
It's $45 under list, the lowest price we could find, and an excellent deal on this model of Levi's from a major retailer. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Shoestring pictured).
Brands on offer include Levi's, Lucky Brand, and True Religion. Prices start at $17. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $100.
Apply coupon code "ALLYOU" to reach $54 off the list price. Buy Now at Gap
- Pickup in store to save $7 on shipping.
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Dickies
- In Brown or Gray
- Orders of $50 and over ship for free. Otherwise, shipping is $4.99.
A wide range of dresses are marked below $20, jeans start at $16, and boots start at $17, among other discounts. Shop Now at Venus
- Coupon code "FS75" bags free shipping on orders over $75.
Find great deals on dresses for all occasions, from casual to office, and even formal. There are over 80 styles to choose from. Shop Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders over $75 with code "FS75".
- These are final sale items, and cannot be returned or exchanged.
It's a savings of $27 off list. Buy Now at Venus
- It's available in two colors (Blue Shiny Texture pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping via coupon code "FS75."
- Need matching bottoms? Scroll down the page to "complete the look" to find two options priced at $4.99 each. (That's a savings of up to $21.)
Save on hundreds of discounted items, including accessories, swimwear, and cocktail dresses.
Update: Apply coupon code "XWEB2009912" to yield free shipping. Shop Now at Venus
That's $4 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $36 off list. Buy Now at Venus
- In Dainty Floral/Slate (size XS only) or Simple Stripe/Marigold (size XS to M).
It's $36 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
- It's a "Final Sale" item; no refunds or returns are accepted.
- Available in Cobalt Blue (pictured) and Black.
With free shipping via coupon code "EVERGAGE917", that's a $54 savings. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Black/White sizes 18 to 24.
It's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Apply coupon code "XWEB2009912" to yield free shipping. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Black or Multi.
- knee-length
- 34" from top edge
- poly/elastane
Sign In or Register