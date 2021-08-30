Venus Women's Cold Shoulder Casual Dress for $15

Apply coupon code "DRESSUP21" to drop the price $3 under our mention from four days ago and to a savings of $14 off list. Buy Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free on orders of $75 or more via the same code.
Coupon code "SAVEBIG21" cuts it to $12 off list price. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Blush.
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
It's a savings of $9 off the list price. Buy Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free on orders of $75 or more by applying coupon code "FS75".
That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Apply coupon code "DRESSUP21" for a $5 drop from our mention last week. Buy Now at Venus
- Bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Apply coupon code "GFRAYS" to save $34 off list. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- It's available at this price in Burgundy Pink Stripe.
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5 shipping charge or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- 100% cotton
- Model: 578576
That's $38 less than buying direct from Guess. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Red Glen pictured)
It's $54 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nautica
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders $50 or more ship free.
- It's available in Yellow.
Apply coupon code "SUNSET21" to take $15 off $100 purchase and get free shipping. Save on tops, shorts, pants, dresses, shoes and more. Buy Now at Venus
- Pictured is the Floral Print Keyhole Top for $24.99 ($9 off).
Save up to 75% on one-pieces, separates, and more. Plus, take an additional 25% by applying coupon code "XWEB2182314". Shop Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Venus Women's Aphrodite One-Piece Swimsuit for $41.24 after code.
Apply code "SALEONSALE" to save an extra 20% off on over 250 already discounted styles. Shop Now at Venus
- Pictured is the Venus Women's Printed Cold Shoulder Top for $15.99 after coupon ($13 off the list price).
Apply coupon code "SAVEBIG21 " to save $22 off the list price. Buy Now at Venus
- In Red Multi.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $75 or more.
Apply coupon code "SALEONSALE" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, or spend $75 for free shipping.
Sign In or Register