Venus Sale: free shipping

Bag free shipping sitewide, an $8 savings, when you apply coupon code "EVE210612". Shop Now at Venus
Save up to 79% off women's sunglasses, up to 83% off men's shirts, up to 85% off men's shorts, up to 88% off dresses, up to 90% off women's shoes, up to 90% off home items, 91% off men's shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
Shop clogs, flats, and sandals for the whole family. Shop Now at Crocs
- Pictured are the Crocs Athens Flip-Flops for $27.99 ($7 off).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
Save on over 250 styles, with men's shoes from $64, women's from $57, and kids' from $27. Shop Now at Nike
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max 2090 EOI Shoes for $89.97. ($70 off)
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Apply coupon code "XWEB2160703" for a total of $59 off list, and bag free shipping, an additional savings of $8. Buy Now at Venus
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- zipper closure
Thanks to the free shipping, it's $3 less than we saw it last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Pink Multi in sizes XS to M only.
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Coupon code "XWEB2160703" yields free shipping (a $7.95 value).
That's $49 off and the best price we've seen by $7. Plus, applying coupon code "EVE210612" bags free shipping for an additional savings of $8 Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Black at this price.
It's a savings of $29 off list. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Black Multi.
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Shipping adds $7.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 with coupon code "FS75".
Sign In or Register