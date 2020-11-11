Apply code "XWEB20SMSN9" to save sitewide on clothing, swimwear, and lingerie. Shop Now at Venus
Save on over 400 items, with women's shoes from $18, men's shoes from $20, coats from $29, leggings from $30, and more. Shop Now at Nike
- Apply coupon code "SIGNIN" to nab this discount.
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on over 160 items, with shoes from $15, T-shirts from $16, shorts from $19, coats from $37, and more. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Pictured are the Under Armour Men's Charged Commit 2 Training Shoes in Black for $60.99 ($19 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Save up to 88% off of designer styles for women, men, and children, from a major retailer. The sale also includes many home and beauty items, and even some items for pets.
Update: Shipping is now $5.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on kids', women's, and men's Birkenstocks from $14.97. Shop Now at Birkenstock
- This deal is for Birkenstock members so you'll need to create an account to access the sale. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Birkenstock Men's Medina Sandals pictured for $55 ($55 off).
Find great deals on dresses for all occasions, from casual to office, and even formal. There are over 80 styles to choose from. Shop Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders over $75 with code "FS75".
- These are final sale items, and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Apply coupon code "FS75" to bag free shipping on an overall great price for a dress from this brand. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Heather Grey.
- It's also available in Olive for $14.99.
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
That's a savings of $9. Buy Now at Venus
- Available at this price in White.
- It's also available in Wine for $26.99, but only in sizes 14 and 16.
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with coupon code "FS75".
With free shipping via coupon code "EVERGAGE917", that's a $54 savings. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Black/White sizes 18 to 24.
Sign In or Register