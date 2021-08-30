Venus Dress Sale: Extra 15% off

Apply coupon code "DRESSUP21" to get discounts on a range of dresses. Shop Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free on orders of $75 or more via the same code.
- Pictured is the Venus Women's Color Block Dress for $41.65 after coupon ($7 off).
Apply coupon code "GFRAYS" to save $34 off list. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- It's available at this price in Burgundy Pink Stripe.
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5 shipping charge or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- 100% cotton
- Model: 578576
That's $38 less than buying direct from Guess. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Red Glen pictured)
It's $54 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nautica
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders $50 or more ship free.
- It's available in Yellow.
Apply coupon code "SUNSET21" to take $15 off $100 purchase and get free shipping. Save on tops, shorts, pants, dresses, shoes and more. Buy Now at Venus
- Pictured is the Floral Print Keyhole Top for $24.99 ($9 off).
Apply coupon code "DRESSUP21" for a $5 drop from our mention last week. Buy Now at Venus
- Bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Save up to 75% on one-pieces, separates, and more. Plus, take an additional 25% by applying coupon code "XWEB2182314". Shop Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Venus Women's Aphrodite One-Piece Swimsuit for $41.24 after code.
Apply code "SALEONSALE" to save an extra 20% off on over 250 already discounted styles. Shop Now at Venus
- Pictured is the Venus Women's Printed Cold Shoulder Top for $15.99 after coupon ($13 off the list price).
Sign In or Register