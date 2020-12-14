Venus offers free shipping on all orders via coupon code "CANDYCANE20" (an $8 savings on orders under $75). Shop Now at Venus
Save $8 off the list price via coupon code "XWEB20C0702".
Update: The price has increased to $26.99. Buy Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $8. (Or, use code "FS75" for free shipping with $75.)
Use coupon code "CANDYCANE20" for free shipping and a total savings of $14. Buy Now at Venus
- In three colors (Dark Heather Gray pictured).
Save 56% off the list price. Buy Now at Venus
- In Pink.
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $75 or more get free shipping with coupon code "FS75".
Save 70% off the list price. Buy Now at Venus
- In Navy Multi.
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $75 or more get free shipping with coupon code "FS75".
Save big on coats, vests, winter accessories, and more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Shipping adds $8.50, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on 9 items. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured is the Marmot Men's Fordham Vest for $59.99 ($140 off).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $799 ($270 low).
Shop and save on new threads for the whole family. Baby bodysuits from $4, kids' leggings as low $5, men's tees starting at $7, and women's tanks from $6. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Save on thousands of styles including swimwear, dresses, shoes, accessories, and much more. Plus, apply code "FS75" to bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Venus
- Pictured is the Women's Color Block Sweater Dress for $39.99 ($14 off).
In addition to on-page discounts, use coupon code "BFTIER" to bag an extra $15 off orders of $100 or more, extra $30 off orders of $150 or more, or extra $50 off orders of $200 or more. Shop Now at Venus
- Alternatively, if you're spending under $100, use coupon code "FS75" to bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
That's a savings of $7. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Heather Grey.
- Shipping adds $7.95, or bag free shipping on $75 or more with code "FS75".
That's $22 off list, and $16 under our mention from last week. Plus, coupon code "XWEB20C1412" bags free shipping, an additional savings of $7.95. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $75 or more get free shipping with coupon code "FS75".
- Available at this price in Olive. (Several other colors are available for $21.99.)
That's a $32 savings when you pad your order over $75 and apply coupon code "FS75" for free shipping. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Rose Gold.
That's a savings of 18%. Buy Now at Venus
- In Gold Multi.
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping on $75 or more via coupon code "FS75".
That's a savings of 20%. Buy Now at Venus
- In Navy.
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping on $75 or more via coupon code "FS75".
Sign In or Register