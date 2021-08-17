Venum Classic 70-lb. Punching Bag Kit for $70

That's a $53 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes heavy bag ceiling bracket
- adjustable height
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Coupon code "DN17285634" saves $51 off list, making it the lowest price we found by $21. Buy Now at Costway
- nonslip footpads and handles
- PVC/PU covered leg cushion
- steel construction
- supports 265-lbs.
- adjustable height
- transport wheels
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
That's $10 under our July mention and the best price we could find for a similar trainer by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- quick release clamps
- 8 resistance settings
- front wheel riser block
- fits any road or mountain bike with a 26-28" or 700C wheel
Apply coupon code "FZCAN2DR" for a savings of $52. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kasamina via Amazon.
- four 5.5-lb. plates, four 4.4-lb. plates, and four 3.3-lb. plates
- 12 weight plates, 2 dumbbell handles, and 1 barbell rod
- nonslip neoprene handles
- rubber-coated plates
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
That's $7 under list price, and most stores charge closer to $50 for a similar pair of Levi's. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Total Eclipse pictured).
- There are a couple priced around $13 with low stock. Pickup varies by option.
At $600 off, that's a savings of more than 45%. Buy Now at Walmart
- The QS26 model is also available for $760.
- LCD display
- 36V lithium battery
- 350W motor
- 21-speed transmission
- 5 pedal assist modes
- bike lock
- Model: SH26
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
