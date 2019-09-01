Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Vented Camo Boonie Hat for $3.49 plus 99 cents for shipping That's $11 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to discount a selection of men's clearance watches to under $25. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Discounted brands include Casio, Timex, and US Polo Assn. Shop Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Unisex Fishing Hat in assorted colors for $5.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's, $24 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
13 Deals takes up to 90% off a wide range of items during its End of Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, bag a flat $5 shipping rate via coupon code "SUMMER19". (Shipping starts at $2.99, but increases with order total.) Save on apparel, gadgets, snacks, and more. Shop Now
13 Deals offers the Magical Floating Bookshelf for $9.49. Coupon code "FLOAT50" cuts the price to $4.74. With free shipping, that's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with last week's mention at $70 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
