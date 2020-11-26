New
Grandin Road · 53 mins ago
Venezia Legna Tapered Planter
from $67
$15 shipping

Save up to $192 over three sizes of this versatile planter. Shop Now at Grandin Road

Features
  • hand-cast in weather-resistant polyester resin composite
  • corrosion-, mold-, and crack-resistant
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Grandin Road
Black Friday Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register