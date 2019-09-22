Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
That's $64 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
A savings of $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best price we've seen and a low today by $19. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video offers the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $63.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $29.99. (Discount appears in-cart.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
