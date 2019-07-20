Ending today, B&H Photo Video offers the Vello FreeWave Viewer VL Wireless Live View Remote Kit in several model configurations (Cannon 5D Mark II configuration pictured) for $99.95 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Configurations can be selected via a pull-down menu below the "Add to Cart" button.
- Y-cable and AV connection
- removable pop-up shade
- remote shutter control up to 328 feet
- wireless 3.5" Live View TFT-LCD monitor
- 2.4GHz radio transmitter with built-In CCTV
-
Expires in 12 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Sachtler Lite Case in Large for $179.60 with free shipping. That's a savings of $151 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- vibrant red lining
- padded, touch-fastening dividers
- full-width, zippered, clear-mesh accessory pocket
- stores and protects up to 4 heads, 4 stands, and related accessories
Gruory via Amazon offers the Moohoo 7x5-Foot Colorful Brick Photo Backdrop for $21.24. Coupon code "MOHOO0ffer" cuts that to $13.81. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $19.99 before coupon, $12.99 after. Buy Now
- cotton & polyester composite fabric
- waterproof
- fade-resistant
Koyi via Amazon offers the Tairoad Q555 62.5" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "NYCANYST" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Features include:
- 360° panorama ball head with horizontal, vertical, and side adjustment knobs
- 22.7" to 62.5" adjustable height
- 180° fold-up legs
- 17.6-lb. maximum load capacity
- padded carrying bag
Nigelton Sales via Amazon offers the Neewer 700W Softbox Photography Lighting Kit for $79.99. Coupon code "BOXJUL19" cuts the price to $51.99. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2 24" x 24" softbox reflectors
- 2 88" light stands
- 2 85W CFL studio light bulbs
- carry bag
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
Sign In or Register