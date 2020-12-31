Open Offer in New Tab
Velette Metal Shoe Horn 2-Pack
$6
free shipping w/ Prime

Quality Stays via Amazon offers the Velette Metal Shoe Horn 2-Pack for $5.75, the lowest price ever available on Amazon for this product. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Buy Now at Quality Stays

Features
  • includes 2 11.5" long shoe horns
  • great for those with mobility issues
  • quick and easy to use
  • strong metal construction
  • ergonomic design
