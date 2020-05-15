Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Daily Steals · 44 mins ago
Veho M7 Mode Retro Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$70 $80
free shipping

With coupon code "DNVNO" that's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • dual 10W speakers
  • Bluetooth 4.0 & 3.5mm AUX jack
  • Model: VSS-014-M7
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNVNO"
  • Expires 5/15/2020
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers Daily Steals
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register