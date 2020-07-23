New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Veho M-8 Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$70 $200
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • dual passive subwoofers
  • up to 15 hours continuous playback from a single charge
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/23/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers Daily Steals
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register