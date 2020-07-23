New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
$70 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- dual passive subwoofers
- up to 15 hours continuous playback from a single charge
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/23/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff Pick
Daily Steals · 5 days ago
M10 Lifestyle Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
$100 $300
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- two 20W bass drivers
- two 10W treble drivers
- Up to 9 hours continuous playback
- Model: VSS-016-M10
Sonos · 3 days ago
Refurb Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker
$99
free shipping
It's $177 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Sonos
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
Features
- 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
- wall-mount compatibility
- audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
- Model: PLAY1BLK
Amazon · 2 wks ago
NFL Prime Brands ShockBox Bluetooth Speaker
from $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $11. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Get an additional 25% off 1 when you purchase 2.
- Available with several team logos (New England Patriots pictured).
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 30-foot wireless range
- 5+ hours playtime on a single charge
- multi-color LED lights move to the beat of the music
- Officially Licensed
Abt · 1 wk ago
Sony Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$38 $58
free shipping
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. (A couple of vendors charge $2 more.) Buy Now at Abt
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured)
Features
- 16-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SRSXB12/BZ
Verizon Wireless · 1 wk ago
JBL Link 20 Portable Speaker
$94 $230
free shipping
You'll pay at least $50 more elsewhere, but most stores charge list, which is $230. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
Features
- Built–in Google Assistant
- chromecast
- up to 10 hours of playback
- 6,000mAh rechargeable Li–ion battery
New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Sun Joe 10A 11" Electric Hover Mower
$95 $150
free shipping
That's $4 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- includes 30 replacement blades
- 11" wide cutting path
- Model: MJ-HVR12E
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Audio-Technica Direct-Drive Turntable
$220 $250
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- S-shaped tone arm
- direct drive DC motor
- selectable 33 1/3, 45, or 78 rpm speeds
- Model: AT-LP120XUSB-SV
Daily Steals · 3 days ago
Oregon Scientific AR Smart Globe
$150 $180
free shipping
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- over 20,000 fun facts
- 42 education activities
- 500 interactive augmented reality features
