Supplement Hunt · 28 mins ago
Vega Protein Bar 24-Pack
$6 $48
$6 shipping

You could expect to pay this much for just 8 bars in your local Walmart. Buy Now at Supplement Hunt

Tips
  • Note that both flavors have passed their "Best Before" date.
  • Use coupon code "CHOOSEVEGA24" to get this price.
Features
  • each bar contains 10g of plant-based protein
  • choose from Blueberry Oat or Chocolate Caramel
Details
Comments
  • Code "CHOOSEVEGA24"
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
1 comment
chedder42
Note that these are "best by June/July 2019".
1 min ago