Supplement Hunt · 1 hr ago
Vega Essentials Shake Vanilla 120-Pack
$60 $120
$6 shipping

It's $165 under what you'd pay for this quantity at Amazon. Buy Now at Supplement Hunt

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "essentials120" to drop the price to $59.99.
  • These packets have a best before date of June 20, 2021.
Features
  • each packet makes one shake
  • 20 grams of protein per serving
