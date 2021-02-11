It's $15 off list, a low today by $3, and the best price we've seen. Plus, get free shipping with coupon code "FREESHIP". Buy Now at Gift Pros LLC
- wet/dry use
- 2-sided precision adjustable head
- comb attachment to uniform hair to 2 different lengths
- includes AA battery
Get a free sample of CeraVe moisturizing cream by filling out the online form. Shop Now
- One free sample per person/household.
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations. Buy Now
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
Save on shaving gel, razors, kits, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Gillette G5 Men's Razor Handle + 12 Blade Refills for $21.76 via clip coupon (low by $3)
A brand made only more popular via TikTok, this free sample enables you to try out their cult classic moisturiser aimed at the most sensitive of skin types. Shop Now
- contains ceramides
That's a savings of $16 off list price. Buy Now at Gift Pros LLC
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Apply coupon code "FREESHIP" to unlock free shipping. Buy Now at Gift Pros LLC
