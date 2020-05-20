Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping

That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Features
  • Built-in lanyard
  • Holds bundles up to 2" diameter
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware 13 Deals Vaughan
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register