Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping

That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • Built-in lanyard
  • Holds bundles up to 2" diameter
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
1 comment
mario79
There is a 10-pack on Amazon for $9.99...better deal IMO.

https://smile.amazon.com/...comp-wm-5&amp;ref=aa_scomp
48 min ago