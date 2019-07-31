- Create an Account or Login
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Vaseline Lip Therapy 0.16-oz. Tube 5-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the AXE Men's Body Wash 16-oz. Bottle 4-Pack in Phoenix for $10.64 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. (For further comparison, it was pennies less last October.)
Update: The price is now $11.20. Opt for Subscribe & Save to drop it to $10.64. Buy Now
Amazon offers the O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet 3.2-oz. Foot Cream for $7.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Plyrfoce via Amazon offers its Plyrfoce 5-in-1 Vacuum Blackhead Remover for $21.95. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "XNNX3HS3" to drop that to $10.97. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our June mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet 3.2-oz. Foot Cream for $7.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 10-Foot Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for iPhone/Android/USB-C for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a 3-pack of similar cables elsewhere. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
