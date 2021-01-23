Songmics · 22 mins ago
$99 $131
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNLLSD25" for a total savings of $46 off list price. Buy Now at Songmics
Features
- 23.6" x 11.8" keyboard tray
- 110-lb. load capacity
- 55.1" x 47.2" x 29.5"
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
SOViD Gaming Computer Desk
$84 $140
$30 shipping
Apply coupon code "sovidgame" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Kangdayu Technology via Amazon.
Features
- LED RGB lights with 8 lighting patterns
- 47" x 23.6" desktop
- cup holder & headphone hook
- 400-lb. weight capacity
Amazon · 2 days ago
Flexispot Electric Adjustable Standing Desk
$204 $250
free shipping
That's $16 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by FlexiSpot via Amazon.
Features
- height adjusts from 28.6" to 48.2"
- work surface measures 48"x 24"
- 2 button controller
- 132-lb. capacity
Amazon · 1 wk ago
TechOrbits 60" x 24" Electric Standing Desk
$270 $300
free shipping
Clip the 10% off coupon to get the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by TechOrbits via Amazon.
- Available in Black Frame/Wood Top.
Features
- water-resistant tabletop
- adjustable height from 28" to 48"
- digital control panel
- 4 memory height settings
- 180-lb. weight capacity
Amazon · 5 days ago
SHW Home Office 48" Computer Desk
$60 $70
free shipping
It's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Espresso pictured).
Features
- measures 48" W x 23.8" D x 28" H
- powder coated steel frame
- Model: OD-011-1
Songmics · 1 wk ago
Songmics Mirror Jewelry Armoire
$67 $107
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNLMJA37" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Songmics
Features
- velvet lined
- 120 slots for earrings
- 78 slots for rings
- 24 hooks for necklaces
- 4 shelves
- head to toe mirror
- Model: UJJC69BR
Sign In or Register