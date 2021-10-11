New
Meh · 1 hr ago
$49 $72
free shipping
That's a $23 drop since April and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Meh
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 33"-200" projection image
- 720p resolution (support for 1080p)
- TV, VGA, USB, SD, AV, HDMI, and audio ports
- built-in speaker
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung 120" The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector
$2,289 $3,498
free shipping
Target charges $1,209 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Echo and Optics via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 90" to 120" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 30W 2.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Android iOS
- Model: LSP7TFAXZA
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Jinou WiFi Mini Projector with Screen
$54 $90
free shipping
Clip the 40% off coupon to save $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Molesc Heswcm via Amazon.
- 2000:1 contrast ratio
- 1280 x 720 (720p) native resolution
- remote control
- includes 100" projector screen
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pyle Mini Portable Pocket Projector
$40 $100
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Deal Good via Amazon.
- 20" to 120" adjustable viewing screen size
- 400-lumen
- VGA, AV, and HDMI inputs
- Model: PRJG48
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Vankyo Wireless Mini Projector
$99 $200
free shipping
That's 50% off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 720p resolution
- up to 200" screen size
- up to 1000:1 contrast ratio
- HDMI, USB
