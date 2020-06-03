New
Vantrue N4 1440p Triple Channel Dash Cam
$200 in cart $260
free shipping

It's $60 under list and a great value for an advanced dash cam with these specs. Buy Now at Newegg

  • As with most high end electronics relying on SD cards, the needed SD card isn't included; it supports up to 256GB SD cards.
  • 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera
  • Super night vision with high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens in front camera
  • Super Capacitor instead of Lithium battery -- built to survive extreme weather conditions from 14°F to 158°F
