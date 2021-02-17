Save $35 over the next best price we found in any color. Buy Now at Vans
- In Beauty Floral Marshmallow.
- interior laptop sleeve
- side water bottle pockets
- 30-liter capacity
- measures 17.75" H x 12" W x 7.5" D
It's the best price we could find by $5 and tied with our Black Friday week mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Black.
- adjustable ergonomic shoulder straps
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40M52024
Most other eBay sellers charge over $20 for similar backpacks of this size. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gadmarvel via eBay.
- Available in Pythons Grain Black.
- chest and waist straps
- d-rings on the shoulder straps
That's about a buck off and a great price in general for a backpack. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- 26.6L capacity
- fits most 15" laptops
- front pocket organizer with 8 sections
- padded shoulder straps
- front carabiner clip
- Model: NC1504159R1
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
Save on this iconic brand's unique selection of socks, shirts, skate shoes, and more in this sale collection of over 400 items. Shop Now at Vans
Save on men's shoes from $20, T-shirts from $10, and accessories from $2. Shop Now at Vans
- Pictured are the Vans Men's Big Check Slip-On Shoes for $19.99 (low by $28).
It's $60 off list and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Vans
- Available in Port Royale/Marshmallow.
