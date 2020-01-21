Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Vankyo Leisure 3 1080p Mini Projector
$90 $110
free shipping

That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Two built-in speakers
  • 1920x 1080 native resolution
  • 40,000 hours lamp life
  • includes HDMI cable, AV cable, and USB
  • supports up to 170’’ screen size
