New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Vanguard VEO 37 Shoulder Bag
$25 $70
free shipping

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Vanguard VEO 37 Shoulder Bag for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now

Features
  • holds a DSLR with up to 80-300mm lens
  • 11" laptop/tablet sleeve
  • tripod compartment
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Bags B&H Photo Video Vanguard
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register