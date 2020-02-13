Open Offer in New Tab
Vanguard VEO 235AB Aluminum Tripod with TBH-50 Ball Head
$80 $150
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $70 outside of the mention below. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Amazon matches this price.
Features
  • 13.2-lb load capacity
  • adjustable extension from 7.25" to 57.1"
  • leg locks
  • Model: VEO 235AB
Details
Comments
Camera Accessories
