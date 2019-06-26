New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Vanguard Sedona 43 DSLR Sling Bag
$30 $90
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Vanguard Sedona 43 DSLR Sling Bag in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now
Features
  • holds DSLR and lens, flash, and accessories
  • tablet compartment
  • accessory attachment loops
  • mesh padded back
  • removable rain cover
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Bags B&H Photo Video Vanguard
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register