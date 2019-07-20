New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants
$13 $60
$4 pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now

Features
  • available in select sizes 30x30 to 40x32
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Pants JCPenney Van Heusen
Men's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register