Today only, Macy's offers the Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Flex Collar Stretch Solid Dress Shirt in several colors (Pink Mist pictured) for $16.03 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (which required pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Solar Chill 2.0 Long Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Modern Turquoise pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" drops it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Buy Now
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Quick Dry Polo Sports Shirt 1-, 2-, or 3-Pack in several colors (Blue pictured) with prices starting at $18.99. Coupon code "JR8UYNU8" drops the starting price down to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $10 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Shop Now
Aomo Love via Amazon offers its Aomo Love Men's Hawaiian Button-Down Shirt for $16.68. Coupon code "AHQ8GMUM" drops the price to $8.34. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Cotton Polo Shirt in several colors (Merlot pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $4 under our previous mention from last month and the lowest price we could find for a similar Reebok polo elsewhere by $27. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy''s takes up to 79% off a selection of men's swimwear for a final price of $11.99 via coupon code "BIG". Plus, you'll bag free shipping. That's the largest discount we've seen for men's swimwear this year, with the added bonus of free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $50 or more. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $49.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $34.64. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now
