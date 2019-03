Macy's continues to offer the Van Heusen Men's Classic-Fit Micro Houndstooth Dress Shirt in several colors (Red Clay pictured) for. Choose in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a very low price for a Van Heusen dress shirt. It's available in select neck sizes 15 to 18.5 and chest sizes 32/33 to 36/37.